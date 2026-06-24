Bellflower Seeks Proposals for Thompson Park Ballfield Lighting Upgrade

LCCN Staff Report

BELLFLOWER — The City of Bellflower is seeking proposals from qualified design-build firms for a major lighting improvement project at Thompson Park aimed at modernizing the park’s ballfield lighting system.

According to a recently issued Request for Proposals, the project will replace the existing lighting infrastructure with new energy-efficient LED sports lighting designed to improve field illumination, visibility and safety while reducing maintenance and energy costs.

The project includes the removal of existing lighting equipment and installation of a new LED lighting system intended to enhance nighttime play and park operations.

City officials will accept sealed proposals through 11 a.m. on July 30, 2026, at Bellflower City Hall. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting and site visit will be held at 10 a.m. on July 9 at Thompson Park, located at 14001 Bellflower Blvd.

The city said all submitted proposals will be reviewed by staff, with the most qualified firms advancing for further consideration. Bellflower reserves the right to reject any or all proposals during the selection process.

The Thompson Park project is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve recreational facilities while investing in infrastructure upgrades that benefit youth sports programs and community use.

Firms interested in obtaining the Request for Proposals package may contact the Bellflower Public Works Department at (562) 804-1424, ext. 2285, or email kgonzalez. Questions regarding the project may be directed to Public Works Manager Sarah Ho at sho.

Contact Brian Hews at editor or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social.

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