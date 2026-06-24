5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Northern California, Triggers Alerts Across Region

LCCN Staff Report

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Northern California Wednesday morning, shaking communities throughout Mendocino County and triggering earthquake alerts across much of Northern California.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred near Redwood Valley in Mendocino County and was followed by at least one aftershock.

Residents across Northern California reported receiving earthquake alerts on their mobile devices before or during the shaking. Initial reports indicated the strongest shaking occurred near the communities of Redwood Valley and Willits.

Officials reported no immediate fatalities and no tsunami threat was issued. Emergency crews and local agencies continued assessing roads, utilities and public infrastructure following the quake.

Some residents reported items falling from shelves and brief power disruptions, though no widespread structural damage had been reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Brian Hews at editor or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social.

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