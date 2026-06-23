The New Homework Helper, Counselor And Friend? Artificial Intelligence

By Brian Hews

A new national study has found that artificial intelligence is becoming a daily companion for millions of American children, with many using it not only for homework but also for health questions, emotional support and life advice.

According to the 2026 Common Sense Media Census: AI Use by Tweens and Teens, 86% of children ages 9 to 17 use or interact with artificial intelligence, while nearly one in four use it every day.

The survey of 1,204 children nationwide found that 85% of young artificial intelligence users rely on it for schoolwork or homework, while 89% use it for entertainment and 75% use it to create images, videos, stories, music or apps.

Perhaps more surprising, researchers found that children are increasingly using artificial intelligence for personal guidance.

Fifty-seven percent of users said they have sought information or advice about their health or body through artificial intelligence, while 49% have used it for advice about future goals and decisions. Forty percent reported using artificial intelligence to practice conversations or social skills, and 37% said they had discussed feelings or personal problems with an artificial intelligence program.

The report is available at https://www.commonsensemedia.org/research/the-common-sense-census-ai-use-by-tweens-and-teens-2026.

Researchers found some children are turning to artificial intelligence before adults.

When asked where they would go first for information about their health or body, 12% said they would consult an artificial intelligence chatbot before talking with a parent, teacher or other trusted adult. Among daily users, that figure rose to 27%.

The study also found signs of dependency. Twenty percent of children who use artificial intelligence said it would be difficult to stop using it for a month. Among daily users, 42% said giving it up would be difficult.

Safety concerns emerged as another major finding.

Seventeen percent of children who use artificial intelligence chatbots reported being shown something they felt was inappropriate or not meant for someone their age. More than half of those children said they never told a trusted adult about the incident.

Researchers also found a connection between frequent artificial intelligence use and loneliness. More than half of daily users reported feeling lonely at least some of the time, compared with about one-third of children who rarely or never use artificial intelligence.

The report does not conclude that artificial intelligence causes loneliness, but researchers said the findings suggest children who feel isolated may be increasingly turning to technology for support.

Another concern was artificial intelligence literacy. While most children understood that artificial intelligence systems may use conversations to improve the technology, only 35% correctly understood that artificial intelligence cannot reliably distinguish between true and false information.

The study also found that many families and schools have not yet had conversations about artificial intelligence safety. Forty-four percent of children said a parent or guardian had never discussed safe artificial intelligence use with them, and an identical percentage said their schools had never addressed the topic.

Researchers said the findings highlight the growing role artificial intelligence is playing in children’s lives and the need for parents, educators and policymakers to help young users understand both the benefits and limitations of the technology.

For more information and the complete report, visit https://www.commonsensemedia.org/research.

Post Views: 8

Like this: Like Loading...

Related