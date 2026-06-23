Representative Derek Tran Secures $1 Million for Garden Grove Firefighters

Garden Grove, CA – Congressman Derek Tran (CA-45) presented the City of Garden Grove with $1 million in federal funding he secured to update Garden Grove Fire Station 84. The station’s firefighters were one of the first responding teams to the hazmat incident at GKN Aerospace. These funds will support structural improvements to the Fire Station and additional equipment to better respond to future emergencies.

“I’m proud to deliver critical federal funding for Garden Grove’s firefighters to improve station capacity. Just a few weeks ago, this community was tested during the GKN hazmat incident. Despite all the chaos and confusion, no one was hurt, and every single family returned home safely because of the heroic work of our firefighters. I’ll keep fighting to make sure that our public safety heroes have the best resources to keep themselves and our community safe,” said Representative Tran.

“Together, we are strengthening emergency preparedness, enhancing public safety, and ensuring that our first responders have the resources they need to protect our community for years to come,” said Mayor Stephanie Klopfenstein.

“These upgrades are important, not only for District 1, but for the entire community Station 84 serves,” said George Brietigam, District 1 Council Member.

This funding is part of an over $14 million package Representative Tran is bringing back to LA and Orange Counties for 15 community projects that will make life safer, healthier, and easier for Southern California residents.

Through Community Project Funding (CPF), Members of Congress can request direct funding for specific local projects that benefit the communities they represent. The House Appropriations Committee considers up to 15 Community Project Funding requests from each member of Congress, and, once approved by the House and Senate and signed into law by the President, community projects are funded using federal tax revenue. Community Project Funding is subject to strict public transparency and accountability requirements, only available to nonprofit and government entities (for-profit grantees are not eligible), and must demonstrate evidence of compelling community support. In addition, each Member of Congress must certify in writing that there is no financial interest in the project for them and their immediate family. All projects will be audited by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to ensure sound stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

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