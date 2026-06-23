Lakewood Steps Up Fireworks Enforcement Ahead of July Fourth

LCCN Staff Report

LAKEWOOD — City officials are increasing enforcement efforts ahead of the Independence Day holiday, deploying additional sheriff’s deputies and public safety officers to combat the use and sale of illegal fireworks.

Beginning July 3, extra patrols will be assigned throughout Lakewood neighborhoods to respond to complaints, investigate reports of illegal fireworks activity and issue citations. Officials said fines can exceed $2,000 for violations.

The city has already devoted significant resources to fireworks enforcement and is continuing proactive efforts before the holiday. In addition to neighborhood patrols, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Assignment deputies are conducting undercover operations aimed at identifying and arresting individuals involved in the sale of illegal fireworks.

Lakewood officials emphasized that illegal fireworks remain a growing problem throughout California, regardless of whether a city permits the sale of state-approved ‘safe and sane’ fireworks.

‘It doesn’t matter whether a community allows or disallows safe-and-sane legal fireworks,’ the city stated in a recent public information notice. ‘The problem of illegal fireworks is the same in both types of communities.’

While Lakewood allows the sale and use of state-approved safe and sane fireworks, city leaders stressed that all other fireworks are illegal, including sky rockets, mortars, firecrackers and other explosive devices.

Residents are reminded that only fireworks bearing the California State Fire Marshal’s ‘Safe and Sane’ seal may be used legally within city limits, and only between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 4.

The city also warned that property owners can be cited if illegal fireworks are used on their property, even if they are not the individuals igniting them. In addition, any neighborhood block party where illegal fireworks are used may be prohibited from receiving future block party permits for two years.

Officials encourage residents to celebrate responsibly and report illegal fireworks activity to local authorities.

‘Be safe, be legal, be a good neighbor this Fourth of July,’ the city said.

June 23, 2026

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