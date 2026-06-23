LAFD Chief Hopes Boyle Heights Warehouse Fire Will Be Extinguished by Friday

LCCN Staff Report

June 23, 2026

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters battling the massive Boyle Heights cold-storage warehouse fire hope to fully extinguish the blaze by Friday, nearly 10 days after flames first erupted at the sprawling facility east of downtown Los Angeles.

The fire began June 17 at a 500,000-square-foot warehouse operated by Lineage Logistics and has become one of the most challenging industrial fires in recent Los Angeles history. The facility contains approximately 85 million pounds of frozen food, including meat and seafood products, creating unique firefighting and environmental challenges.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Jaime Moore said crews have made significant progress but continue to face obstacles caused by the building’s construction. The warehouse’s heavy insulation, collapsed roof, extensive solar panel system, and towering storage racks have prevented firefighters from safely entering the structure. Instead, crews have been forced to attack the fire from the exterior while dismantling portions of the building to reach hot spots.

Smoke from the fire has impacted air quality across portions of Los Angeles County, prompting health officials to urge residents to remain indoors when possible and limit outdoor activity. Authorities have expressed concern about fine particulate matter generated by the prolonged fire.

The warehouse reportedly stored approximately 85 million pounds of frozen food products, creating a potential environmental and public health challenge once the fire is extinguished and cleanup operations begin. Officials have indicated that removal and disposal of spoiled food may take weeks.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although reports indicate the blaze may have originated during work involving rooftop solar panels. No official determination has been announced.

Fire officials said progress continues daily, but complete extinguishment and recovery operations are expected to extend well beyond this week.

Contact Brian Hews at editor or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social.

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