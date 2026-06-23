Beatlemania to Slam the Cerritos Center With ‘1964 The Tribute’

“Best Beatles tribute on Earth!”

– Rolling Stone CERRITOS, CA – In 1964, Beatlemania swept America as the British Rock quartet gripped fans worldwide with hit after hit like the No. One songs I Want to Hold Your Hand, Love Me Do, andEight Days a Week. Grab some friends and Come Together for 1964 THE TRIBUTE BEATLES SHOW as it recaptures the electricity and excitement of an early ’60s Beatles concert – complete with clothing, hairstyles, period instruments, and onstage banter. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show on Friday, September 4, start at $37 and are available at cerritoscenter.com. 1964 The Tribute is not endorsed by or affiliated with Apple Corps, Ltd.

After A Hard Day’s Night, get ready to Twist and Shout to a rousing celebration of The Fab Four’s pre-Sgt. Pepper hits like She Loves You, I Feel Fine, and All My Loving. Get down to I Saw Her Standing There, Can’t Buy Me Love, Please Please Me, and From Me to You. The celebrated showcase has been widely hailed by both critics and fans as the most authentic Beatles tribute, praised for its note-perfect live sound and immersion. St. Petersburg’s Paradise News raved: “The band looked, sounded and acted so much like the originals … that we felt transported back.”

The tribute band, which consists of Mark Benson as John Lennon; Mac Ruffing as Paul McCartney; Tom Work as George Harrison; and Bobby Potter as Ringo Starr, has played multiple sold-out shows at Carnegie Hall and Colorado’s Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.

For tickets or more information, call (562) 916-8500 or go to cerritoscenter.com.

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