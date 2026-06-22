Toddler Critically Injured, Four Others Hurt in Lakewood Crash

LAKEWOOD — A 2-year-old child was critically injured and four other people were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Lakewood that left a sedan wrapped around a light pole near Mae Boyar Park.

According to ABC7, the crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Del Amo Boulevard east of Knoxville Avenue. Authorities said a white Toyota sedan slammed into a light pole on the sidewalk, causing extensive front-end damage to the vehicle.

Video from the scene captured the rescue effort as bystanders and a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy rushed to assist the victims. Footage showed an apparently unconscious toddler being removed from the wreckage before being carried to safety while others worked to free additional occupants from the vehicle.

Officials said five people were transported to area hospitals. The toddler was reported to be in critical but stable condition. The conditions of the remaining victims were not immediately available.

Investigators have not released details regarding what caused the crash, and the collision remains under investigation.

Published June 22, 2026, 9:15 p.m.

Source: ABC7 Los Angeles

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