Food Recall Watch: Products Sold at Costco, Walmart, Target Among Latest Recalls

LCCN Staff Report

Several food recalls announced in recent weeks involve products sold through major retailers frequented by Southeast Los Angeles County and Orange County residents, including Costco, Walmart and Target.

Health officials are urging consumers to check refrigerators, freezers and pantries for recalled products that may pose risks ranging from Salmonella contamination to undeclared allergens and foreign materials.

One of the most significant recalls involves Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread, which was sold through Costco, Walmart, Target, Grocery Outlet and other grocery chains nationwide. The recall was issued after a seasoning ingredient used in the product was linked to possible Salmonella contamination. Consumers are advised not to eat the product and should return it to the retailer for a refund or dispose of it.

Parents and caregivers are also being warned about a recall involving Nara Organics powdered infant formula, sold at Target stores and online retailers. The company issued the recall because of concerns about potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can cause serious illness in infants. Consumers should stop using the formula immediately and contact the manufacturer or retailer for additional instructions.

Costco shoppers should also be aware of a recall involving Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage Links. The company discovered that some packages labeled as chicken sausage may contain pork. While the issue does not pose a food safety threat for most consumers, it may affect those with dietary restrictions or religious dietary requirements.

Meanwhile, MorningStar Farms recalled certain Buffalo Chik’n Nuggets and Hot & Spicy Sausage Patties after discovering that some products may contain small pieces of plastic. The plant-based products were distributed through Walmart, Target and other grocery retailers nationwide.

Another large recall involves Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers, which were distributed to schools, cafeterias and institutional food-service providers, including some locations in California. The recall was issued because of possible metal contamination. The products were not sold directly to consumers in retail stores.

Additional recalls include certain chocolate raisin products that may contain undeclared peanuts and selected macaroni and cheese products sold at Aldi stores that may contain undeclared soy, posing a risk to consumers with food allergies.

Consumers are encouraged to review product packaging, lot numbers and expiration dates, and to monitor recall announcements issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The products most likely to affect local consumers this week are Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread, Nara Organics Infant Formula, Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage Links and MorningStar Farms plant-based products, all of which were sold through major national retailers with locations throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Contact Brian Hews at editor or follow @cerritosnews.bsky.social.

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