Teen Killed Outside Cerritos Chick-fil-A; Authorities Continue Search for Suspect

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

June 19, 2026

Authorities say an altercation involving several juveniles escalated into gunfire outside Cerritos Chick-fil-A before the suspect fled.



CERRITOS — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant near Los Cerritos Center Saturday afternoon, prompting an ongoing homicide investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 4 p.m. June 13 in the area of Gridley Road and 183rd Street, adjacent to the popular shopping and dining district. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teenager, later identified by family members as Darnell Jones, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred following an altercation involving several juveniles. Authorities said the suspect fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.

As of press time, no arrests had been announced and investigators continue seeking information from witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

The shooting occurred in broad daylight near one of the region’s busiest retail centers, drawing concern from residents and shoppers who frequent the area. Los Cerritos Center attracts thousands of visitors daily and is surrounded by restaurants, retail stores and entertainment venues.

Family members described Jones as a caring and respectful teenager with a bright future ahead of him. His father spoke publicly following the shooting, remembering his son as a good young man and urging the community to come together in the wake of the tragedy.

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday evening near the shopping center, where family members, friends and community supporters gathered to honor Jones’ memory. Mourners shared stories, offered prayers and called for justice as the investigation continues.

The incident has renewed concerns about youth violence throughout Southern California and the increasing frequency of disputes that escalate into deadly encounters.

While investigators have not publicly released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting, authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the suspect to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

The Sheriff’s Department has not indicated whether the suspect is believed to be a juvenile or an adult.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LASD Homicide investigators or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers. The investigation remains active.

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