La Mirada Theatre Appoints Veteran Broadway Producer Jason Daunter as Director

National search ends with hiring of theater veteran whose career spans Broadway, Disney, arts education and major productions.

June 15, 2026

Jason Daunter

LA MIRADA — The City of La Mirada has appointed veteran theater executive and production manager Jason Daunter as the new Theatre Director of the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, city officials announced Monday.

Daunter assumes the role immediately and will oversee the planning, management and daily operations of the theater, including its staff, productions and rehearsal facilities.

The appointment comes as the theater approaches its 50th anniversary and follows a nationwide search for a new leader.

City Manager Jeff Boynton praised the selection, citing Daunter’s extensive experience in professional theater and arts management.

“We are excited to have Jason join the City of La Mirada as our new Theatre Director,” Boynton said. “His extensive experience working with so many high-quality productions and organizations will be of tremendous benefit to the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. We look forward to his leadership, ideas and contributions in advancing the theater as it nears its 50th anniversary and beyond.”

Daunter brings more than 25 years of professional theater experience spanning Broadway, national tours, regional theaters, arts education and nonprofit leadership.

His Broadway and touring credits include productions of Wicked, To Kill a Mockingbird, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, West Side Story and Chicago. Throughout his career, he has worked alongside performers including Meryl Streep, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Daniels and Chita Rivera.

“I have spent my career at the intersection of artistic excellence and operational vision, and La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts is exactly the kind of institution where those two things matter equally,” Daunter said. “The work done here is rooted in the community it serves. I look forward to the collaboration, building on the legacy, expanding our reach through bold programming and meaningful arts education, and continuing to make this theatre a very special home for artists and audiences alike.”

Daunter has held leadership roles with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the American Theatre Wing and the Educational Theatre Association, where he helped develop national programs promoting student theater and arts education.

Regionally, he has collaborated with the Geffen Playhouse, Carnegie Hall and the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Most recently, he worked with Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Live Entertainment on the launch of the Disney Destiny cruise ship.

A graduate of Northwest Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in theatre, Daunter currently serves on the advisory board of the Foundation for Stage Managers.

The La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 14900 La Mirada Blvd., is one of Southern California’s premier regional theaters and has hosted Broadway-caliber productions, concerts and community events for nearly five decades.

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