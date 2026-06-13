Man Dies Following Cerritos Shooting; Detectives Seek Public’s Help

CERRITOS — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of an adult male in Cerritos.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a shooting call and located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau have assumed the investigation. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, and no information regarding a suspect, motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting was immediately available.

Investigators said the case remains active and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477), through the P3 Tips mobile application, or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

No additional information was released by authorities as of press time.

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