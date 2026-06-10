Target Recalls Baby Wipes; FDA Warns of Serious Infection Risk to Infants

Recalled Up & Up Fragrance Free and Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes sold at Target stores nationwide are being pulled from shelves after FDA testing found bacterial contamination. Consumers are advised to stop using the products immediately and return them for a full refund. (Courtesy U.S. Food and Drug Administration/Target)

June 10, 2026

By LCCN Staff Report

Target has recalled several varieties of its Up & Up brand baby wipes after federal testing found bacterial contamination that health officials say could cause serious infections in infants, young children and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The recall affects Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes sold nationwide in Target stores and through the retailer’s website.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated after Target and manufacturer Sapro Temizlik Urunleri received numerous customer complaints involving product discoloration. Additional reports cited skin irritation, eye irritation and infections allegedly linked to use of the wipes. Those reports remain under investigation.

FDA testing later identified the presence of Burkholderia cepacia and Burkholderia gladioli, bacteria commonly found in soil and water, in samples of the recalled products.

Health officials said healthy individuals may experience localized infections, particularly around cuts or skin lesions. However, the bacteria can pose a much greater risk to newborns, young children and people with compromised immune systems. In severe cases, infections can spread into the bloodstream and potentially lead to life-threatening conditions such as sepsis or pneumonia.

The recall includes fragrance-free wipes sold in 20-count, 72-count, 216-count, 800-count and 1,200-count packages. Recalled cucumber-scented wipes include 72-count, 216-count and 800-count packages.

Affected fragrance-free wipes were manufactured between Nov. 7, 2025, and May 5, 2026, with expiration dates ranging from May 10, 2028, through Nov. 5, 2028. Recalled cucumber-scented wipes were manufactured Dec. 29-30, 2025, and carry expiration dates of June 29-30, 2028.

The FDA advises consumers to immediately stop using the recalled wipes and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Caption: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a nationwide recall of certain Target Up & Up baby wipes after testing found bacterial contamination that could cause serious infections in infants, young children and people with weakened immune systems. (Courtesy U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Post Views: 0

Like this: Like Loading...

Related