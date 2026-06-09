Guitar Center, Akai Bring Beat Lab Music Production Experience to Hollywood

Grammy-winning producers, live beat battles and hands-on workshops highlight free June 11 event.

June 9, 2026

LOS ANGELES — Music creators, aspiring producers and beat-making enthusiasts will have the opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s top talent when Guitar Center and Akai host Beat Lab, an interactive music production experience, on Thursday, June 11, at Guitar Center Hollywood.

The free event will run from 2 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. at Guitar Center Hollywood, 7425 Sunset Blvd., and will feature live demonstrations, workshops, performances and beat battles centered around Akai’s popular MPC production equipment.

Designed for creators of all skill levels, Beat Lab will offer attendees hands-on opportunities to explore music production techniques, sampling, sequencing, drum programming and live beat creation. Participants will learn directly from an impressive lineup of producers and artists, including Sarah2iLL, Andy Mac, Dibiase, ChopSquad DJ and Grammy Award-winning producer Kosine of Da Internz. A special guest DJ set by legendary West Coast producer DJ Battlecat is also planned.

The event schedule includes a series of producer-led masterclasses and live demonstrations throughout the afternoon and evening. Highlights include Sarah2iLL’s MPC Sample Masterclass, Dibiase’s Lo-Fi Masterclass, ChopSquad DJ’s trap production session, and a live production showcase by Kosine of Da Internz using the MPC Live III.

The evening concludes with a live MPC Beat Battle featuring producers competing head-to-head, judged by Dibiase and Andy Mac.

Organizers say Beat Lab is designed to provide an immersive look at modern music creation while giving attendees direct access to industry professionals and creative workflows used by today’s producers.

For updates and additional information, follow Guitar Center and Akai on social media.

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