Twin Brothers, Father Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK — A man and his two young sons were found dead Sunday evening in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide at a Canoga Park apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. to a residence on Owensmouth Avenue near Strathern Street, across from Lanark Park, after reports of a shooting.

Upon entering the home, officers discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the children as twin brothers, both approximately 10 years old. Investigators said the suspected gunman was the boys’ father.

Authorities said the shooting occurred during a birthday celebration, although it was not immediately clear who the party was intended to honor.

A large police presence surrounded the area Sunday night as investigators worked the scene. Patrol vehicles from the Los Angeles Police Department and units from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident.

The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the investigation. Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Additional details, including the identities of those involved and a possible motive, were not immediately released.

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