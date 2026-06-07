Raman Overtakes Pratt in Race for Los Angeles Mayor Runoff

June 7, 2026

LOS ANGELES — What appeared to be a clear path to the November mayoral runoff for former reality television star Spencer Pratt has suddenly become a much steeper climb.

According to the latest vote count released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, Los Angeles City Councilmember Nithya Raman has overtaken Pratt in the race for second place, a dramatic shift after days of steadily narrowing margins as election officials continue processing outstanding ballots.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass secured enough support shortly after Election Day to lock up the first runoff position, leaving Raman and Pratt battling for the second and final spot on the November ballot.

Pratt, best known for his role on MTV’s “The Hills,” appeared poised to advance after early election returns showed him holding a narrow lead over Raman. However, as additional ballots were counted, Raman surged ahead, fueled by strong support in renter-heavy and traditionally progressive neighborhoods including Hollywood and Highland Park.

A member of the Los Angeles City Council, Nithya Raman entered the race emphasizing housing affordability and homelessness policies. Her late gains have transformed one of the state’s most closely watched local races.

Pratt campaigned on promises to crack down on crime, expand police resources and improve city services, tapping into voter concerns over public safety, homelessness and recovery efforts following last year’s wildfires.

Just weeks before the election, polling showed Bass, Raman and Pratt separated by only a few percentage points. With vote counting continuing, the battle for the second runoff spot remains one of the most surprising storylines of the 2026 election cycle.

Election officials are expected to release additional vote updates in the coming days.

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