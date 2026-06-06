Multiple people shot near Ohio festival

Authorities investigating after gunfire erupts near Toledo’s popular Old West End Festival.



Multiple People Shot Near Ohio Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple people were shot Saturday evening near the popular Old West End Festival in Toledo, according to authorities.

Police responded to reports of gunfire around 5:30 p.m. near the annual community festival and found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured were transported to local hospitals, though officials had not released the number of victims or their conditions as of Saturday night.

The shooting occurred near the Old West End Festival, a major two-day event that draws thousands of visitors for live entertainment, food, arts, and tours of the neighborhood’s historic homes.

Authorities have not announced any arrests and said the investigation remains ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

Additional details were expected as the investigation continues.Headline: Multiple People Shot Near Ohio Festival

Subhead: Authorities investigating after gunfire erupts near Toledo’s popular Old West End Festival.

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