$80K La Palma Council Chamber Upgrade, But Will Anyone Watch?

By Brian Hews

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June 5, 2026

The La Palma City Council is preparing to spend nearly $80,000 on a new audio-visual system designed to livestream meetings, record proceedings, and expand remote public participation.

City staff is recommending approval of a top-tier proposal from Fullerton-based Western Audio Visual at a cost of $79,457. The system would include three cameras, new microphones, speakers, display equipment, and a control system capable of professionally broadcasting council meetings.

The recommendation comes after the council directed staff in April to explore options for modernizing meeting broadcasts before August.

While city officials describe the project as a way to improve transparency and public access, the proposal raises a practical question that was not addressed in the staff report: How many people are actually watching La Palma council meetings?

Like many smaller cities, La Palma typically sees attendance and online viewership fluctuate dramatically depending on the issue. Routine meetings often attract limited audiences, while controversial projects, budget decisions, development proposals, or lawsuits can generate significant public interest.

Staff evaluated proposals from three firms and selected Western Audio Visual based on qualifications, project schedule, and experience installing similar systems in council chambers throughout Southern California.

According to the proposal, Western Audio Visual has completed projects for more than 100 cities, including Cerritos, Carson, Cypress, Los Alamitos, Brea, Buena Park, Santa Fe Springs and Whittier. The company also lists a previous La Palma project among its municipal clients.

The city considered three options. The lowest-cost system would have provided a single camera setup for approximately $45,000. A mid-tier option featuring two cameras and upgraded audio equipment was priced at about $60,000. Staff is recommending the most expensive configuration, which includes three cameras and a complete chamber technology overhaul.

The project would be funded through Public, Educational and Government access television funds rather than the city’s General Fund.

Council members are expected to discuss the final configuration before authorizing the City Manager to negotiate and execute the agreement.

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