Prosecutors: Siblings Planned Multiple Killings Before Fatal Cerritos SUV Slaying

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released these photos in March 2025 while seeking to identify two suspects in the fatal shooting of Cerritos businessman Cuauhtémoc Garcia Zuniga. The suspects were later arrested and identified as John Chong Uk Moon and Cindy Kim. (Courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

June 5, 2026

CERRITOS — Prosecutors allege a brother and sister charged with killing a Cerritos businessman for his SUV had also plotted to murder their older sister and her family in a dispute over their mother’s La Palma home.

During a preliminary hearing last month, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Detective Yoon Nam testified that notebooks recovered after the arrests of John Chong Uk Moon, 55, and Cindy Kim, 59, contained entries detailing plans to obtain their mother’s property “by any means necessary” and references to targeting their sister, Amy Goldstein, and her family.

Moon and Kim are charged with murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit murder in the Feb. 25, 2025, killing of 66-year-old Cuauhtémoc Garcia Zuniga, a businessman, husband, and father of two. Moon also faces additional firearm-related charges.

Prosecutors allege the siblings, who were living out of a 2018 Toyota Prius, wanted a larger vehicle to sleep in and targeted Garcia after spotting his Toyota 4Runner parked near Don Knabe Community Regional Park. Authorities say Garcia was shot after refusing to surrender his keys.

Investigators linked the pair to the crime through surveillance footage, witness statements, a viral TikTok video, and forensic evidence. A 9mm handgun recovered from their vehicle matched shell casings found at the scene, according to testimony.

Detective Nam also testified that Moon made incriminating statements to undercover officers while in custody, allegedly admitting he had killed “an innocent guy” over the SUV.

Goldstein testified that she had previously helped her mother obtain restraining orders against the siblings and that they had allegedly attempted to transfer ownership of the La Palma home using forged documents.

Defense attorneys challenged the credibility of key evidence and sought dismissal of the case, but the judge ruled there was sufficient evidence for the matter to proceed to trial.

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