Chemical Cleanup Hits Another Delay at Garden Grove Aerospace Giant GKN

June 26, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

The long-awaited removal of hazardous chemicals from a damaged storage tank at GKN Aerospace in Garden Grove has been delayed once again, extending uncertainty for residents still recovering from the Memorial Day evacuation crisis that forced thousands from their homes.

Orange County Health Care Agency officials had planned to begin removing methyl methacrylate (MMA) from the compromised storage tank Thursday or Friday. However, a delay in the arrival of specialized sealed trucks needed to transport the chemical has pushed the cleanup timeline back.

“They didn’t receive all the resources needed in time to start the removal process,” Orange County Health Care Agency spokeswoman Salma Elshakre said.

Officials said they are still hoping to begin the operation Friday, but acknowledged that timeline is becoming increasingly unlikely. If the work is postponed further, county officials plan to issue an updated schedule.

The cleanup operation calls for crews to pump the MMA from the damaged storage tank into specially sealed trucks for transport and disposal.

MMA is a highly flammable industrial chemical commonly used in manufacturing. Authorities have described it as having a fruity or plastic-like odor, although air monitoring around the facility has continued to show conditions meeting public safety standards.

The damaged tank at GKN Aerospace, located at 12122 Western Ave., became the center of a regional emergency over Memorial Day weekend when authorities feared the compromised vessel could trigger a catastrophic explosion.

The threat prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents in Garden Grove and Stanton and led to days of emergency response efforts by local, county, state, and federal agencies.

The incident has also sparked multiple lawsuits in state and federal courts as questions continue regarding the cause of the tank failure and the company’s handling of hazardous materials.

Meanwhile, GKN Aerospace announced Wednesday that it has donated $3 million to the United Way’s OC Community Resilience Fund to assist residents affected by the evacuation. The company also pledged an additional $1 million for community initiatives throughout Orange County.

The latest contribution follows an earlier $1 million donation made to the American Red Cross while evacuation orders remained in effect.

Garden Grove City Council members were expected to discuss ongoing cleanup efforts and the city’s response to the crisis during a meeting Thursday evening as residents continue to seek answers about one of the largest hazardous-material incidents Orange County has experienced in recent years.

While the immediate threat of an explosion has been eliminated, officials say the final chapter of the Garden Grove chemical crisis cannot close until the remaining toxic materials are safely removed from the damaged tank.

Post Views: 83

Like this: Like Loading...

Related