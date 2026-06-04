ABCUSD Consolidation Plan Reveals Where Nearly 1,400 Students Will Go After Four Schools Close

BOUNDARY CHANGES: ABC Unified’s school consolidation plan would close Aloha and Juarez elementary schools in 2026-27, followed by Furgeson and Stowers in 2027-28. The maps show the progression from current attendance boundaries (top left) to Phase 1 (top right), Phase 1 implementation (bottom left), and the final Phase 2 boundaries (bottom right). Under the plan, approximately 1,400 students would be redistributed among the district’s remaining elementary schools, with Kennedy, Willow, Hawaiian, Cerritos and Palms seeing the largest enrollment increases as ABCUSD responds to declining enrollment district-wide. Click on image to view larger map.





By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

June 5, 2026

ABC Unified School District’s long-awaited school consolidation plan is now providing the clearest picture yet of where students will go after four elementary schools close over the next two years.

During a June 3 presentation, consultants from MGT unveiled attendance boundary maps showing how students from Aloha, Juarez, Furgeson and Stowers elementary schools will be reassigned as the district continues to address declining enrollment and reconfigure elementary schools. The plan unfolds in two phases, with Aloha and Juarez closing for the 2026-27 school year and Furgeson and Stowers closing one year later in 2027-28.

The district’s stated goals were to assign students to the closest possible school, create compact attendance areas, avoid moving students twice, balance enrollment among campuses and keep boundary changes localized around the schools being closed.

Phase 1 affects Aloha Elementary and Juarez Elementary.

Aloha Elementary’s 402 students would be divided among three nearby schools. Willow Elementary would grow from 418 students to 596, an increase of 178 students. Palms Elementary would increase from 481 students to 618, gaining 137 students. Melbourne Elementary would grow from 434 students to 521, adding 87 students.

Juarez Elementary’s 408 students would be distributed among four campuses. Kennedy Elementary would receive the largest share, growing from 346 students to 585 students, an increase of 239 students. Niemes Elementary would increase from 530 to 579 students, Burbank Elementary would grow from 472 to 536 students, and Wittmann Elementary would increase from 267 to 323 students.

Phase 2 takes effect in 2027-28 and closes Furgeson Elementary and Stowers Elementary.

Furgeson Elementary’s 277 students would be divided between Melbourne and Hawaiian elementary schools. Melbourne would grow from 453 students to 562 students, an increase of 109 students, while Hawaiian Elementary would increase from 299 students to 467 students, gaining 168 students.

Stowers Elementary’s 304 students would be redistributed primarily to Cerritos Elementary and Wittmann Elementary. Cerritos Elementary would increase from 298 students to 451 students, gaining 153 students.

Wittmann Elementary’s attendance area also expands significantly under the plan, although the presentation did not provide enough information to calculate the exact enrollment increase.

One question raised by the presentation involves Melbourne Elementary, the only school that appears as a receiving campus in both phases of the consolidation plan. Melbourne is shown increasing to 521 students after absorbing Aloha students in Phase 1, but begins Phase 2 with a projected enrollment of 453 students before receiving Furgeson students. District officials did not explain the difference during the presentation. The discrepancy may be related to enrollment projections or the district’s planned transition from TK-6 elementary schools to TK-5 schools beginning in 2027-28.

Overall, the plan eliminates four elementary schools and redistributes approximately 1,391 students among the district’s remaining campuses. The largest enrollment increases occur at Kennedy Elementary, which gains 239 students, Willow Elementary, which gains 178 students, Hawaiian Elementary, which gains 168 students, Cerritos Elementary, which gains 153 students, and Palms Elementary, which gains 137 students.

The boundary maps will now move forward for consideration by the Board of Education as the district continues implementing its consolidation strategy.

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