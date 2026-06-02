Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread Sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, Kroger Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

June 2, 2026

Champion Foods has voluntarily recalled certain packages of Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread after learning that a seasoning ingredient may have been contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall affects both single-pack and double-pack boxes sold nationwide at major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Target, Meijer, and Publix.

According to the company, the issue traces back to milk powder supplied by California Dairies, Inc. that was used by a third-party manufacturer to produce a seasoning blend included in the cheese sauce mixture.

Affected products carry UPC codes 8 70375 00511 1 (single pack) and 8 70375 00509 8 (double pack). Consumers should check best-by dates ranging from February through April 2027.

No illnesses have been reported.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and headaches. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems face the highest risk of serious illness.

Anyone who has the recalled product should not eat it and should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase. Questions can be directed to Champion Foods at [email protected].

Consumer Caution Corner Tip: Frozen foods are often forgotten once they disappear into the back of the freezer. If you purchased Motor City Pizza Co. 5 Cheese Bread in recent months, now is a good time to check the box before your next pizza night.

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