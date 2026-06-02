Election Night 2026: Real-Time Local Results and Updates

Forget the cable news shouting matches. The races that affect your daily life are happening right here at home. Welcome to Los Cerritos Community News’ Real-Time Local Election Results Center, where you’ll find live vote totals, breaking updates, and race analysis from cities throughout Southeast Los Angeles County. We’ll be tracking the candidates, measures, and contests that shape your community as results come in throughout Election Night.
8:20
LA Mayor
KAREN RUTH BASS
38.07%
117,579
N
SPENCER PRATT
27.95%
86,323
N
NITHYA RAMAN
20.06%
61,949
MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 67th District
Los Ángeles
MARK PULIDO
41.56%
3,114
PAULO MORALES
23.58%
1,767
ADA BRICEÑO
14.13%
1,059
3.84%
288
Voter Nominated
Cities
CITY OF COMMERCE SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE PC
Commerce Essential Services Protection Measure: To protect local funding threatened by State gaming …
YES
70.51%
NO
29.49%
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