Election Night 2026: Real-Time Local Results and Updates

Forget the cable news shouting matches. The races that affect your daily life are happening right here at home. Welcome to Los Cerritos Community News’ Real-Time Local Election Results Center, where you’ll find live vote totals, breaking updates, and race analysis from cities throughout Southeast Los Angeles County. We’ll be tracking the candidates, measures, and contests that shape your community as results come in throughout Election Night.

8:20

LA Mayor

KAREN RUTH BASS

38.07%

117,579

N

SPENCER PRATT

27.95%

86,323

N

NITHYA RAMAN

20.06%

61,949

MEMBER OF THE STATE ASSEMBLY, 67th District

Los Ángeles

MARK PULIDO

41.56%

3,114

PAULO MORALES

23.58%

1,767

ADA BRICEÑO

14.13%

1,059

3.84%

288

Voter Nominated

Cities

CITY OF COMMERCE SPECIAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION – MEASURE PC

Commerce Essential Services Protection Measure: To protect local funding threatened by State gaming …

YES

70.51%

NO

29.49%

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