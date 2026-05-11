How Orlando Families Are Choosing Their Moving Company in 2026

A few years ago, most people chose a moving company the same way they chose a plumber: picked the first name that came up in a search, checked that they had decent reviews, and hoped for the best. That is changing. Orlando families in 2026 are doing more research before they book, asking better questions, and paying closer attention to credentials that actually mean something.

Here is what is driving the shift and what families in Central Florida are looking for when they hire movers today.

Credentials Have Become a Real Filter

The moving industry has a well-documented problem with rogue operators. Companies that show up with no proper licensing, pad the bill at the end, or worse, hold belongings hostage until additional payment is made. These stories are common enough that Orlando families have started treating credentials as a basic entry requirement rather than a bonus.

Two designations carry particular weight in the Florida market. The FMWA Florida ProMover designation is awarded by the Florida Movers and Warehousemen’s Association and held by only 25 companies in the entire state. It signals that a company has passed a meaningful vetting process and operates to a professional standard. The BBB A+ accreditation is the other credential families consistently reference when explaining why they chose one company over another.

1776 Moving and Storage holds both. For families doing their homework before a move, seeing those credentials on a company website immediately separates them from the majority of competitors in the Orlando market.

Reviews Are Being Read More Carefully

The volume of reviews matters less than it used to. Orlando families have gotten savvier about spotting review inflation and are now reading for specifics: did the crew show up on time, were there hidden fees at the end, how did the company handle something that went wrong?

Specific, detailed positive reviews about crew behavior, pricing transparency, and communication carry far more weight than dozens of generic five-star ratings. Companies with a track record of honest, professional service tend to show up clearly in the review record when you read beyond the star rating.

Transparent Pricing Is Now Expected

Hidden fees were once an industry norm that customers accepted reluctantly. That tolerance has largely disappeared. Families searching for movers in Orlando today are specifically looking for companies that provide written estimates upfront and stick to them.

The shift has pushed reputable companies to be more explicit about what is and is not included in their pricing. A good Orlando moving company now leads with the fact that there are no hidden fees rather than waiting for customers to ask.

The Family-Owned Feel Still Matters

Despite the growth of large national moving franchises, there is a meaningful segment of Orlando families who actively prefer working with a locally owned company. The reasoning is consistent: a family-owned company has more to lose from a bad experience than a national brand that will never feel the impact of a single negative review.

This preference shows up in how families describe their decision-making. They talk about wanting accountability, wanting to feel like the company genuinely cares about the outcome, and wanting to be able to reach a real person when they have a question.

What This Means for Your Next Move

The families getting the best moving experiences in Orlando in 2026 are the ones doing their research early. They are checking credentials, reading reviews carefully, asking for written estimates, and booking well in advance of their target date.

The companies earning that business are the ones that have built a genuine track record of professional service over years of operation, not just a polished website. When you are ready to move to Orlando, the difference between a smooth move and a stressful one usually comes down to how carefully you choose who to trust with your belongings.

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