Second Annual Cerritos College Car Show

By Abigail Bianca Luna, Talon Marks Arts & Entertainment Editor

Second Annual Cerritos College Car Show on June 13 featuring lowriders, hot rods, muscle cars, food trucks, DJs, and family fun.

CERRITOS — Cerritos College will host its Second Annual Car Show on June 13, welcoming the community to campus for a celebration of Southern California’s long-standing car culture tradition.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Parking Lot 1 beneath the campus solar panel structures, providing shade for attendees while offering high visibility from Alondra Boulevard.

Cerritos College Car Show organizers expect another strong turnout after last year’s inaugural event drew more than 200 vehicles to campus. A wide variety of entries are expected this year, including lowriders, hot rods, exotics, muscle cars, trucks, and classic vehicles showcased by car enthusiasts from across the region.

Vehicle exhibitors will begin rolling in between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. ahead of the public opening.

In addition to the vehicle displays, attendees can enjoy live DJ entertainment and a selection of food trucks, creating a family-friendly atmosphere for students, residents, and automotive fans alike.

Unlike the 2025 event, this year’s car show will not feature a formal program, community resource fair, or children’s activity zones, allowing organizers to focus more heavily on the vehicle exhibition itself.

Car owners interested in displaying their vehicles at the Cerritos College Car Show are encouraged to register in advance. Organizers said participants who register by May 16 can take advantage of a $25 early bird registration fee, which increases to $35 afterward.

Registered exhibitors will receive a commemorative event T-shirt and will be eligible for Best in Show trophies in several categories.

The annual event originally began as an idea from Jose Fierro during the college’s 70th anniversary celebration and is now expected to become a continuing campus tradition following strong community support and participation.

The Cerritos College Car Show is a collaborative effort involving the Cerritos College Office of Public Relations & Communications, the President’s Office, and the Cerritos College Foundation.

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