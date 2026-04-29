Living in San Diego, CA: Things to Know & Places to Visit

San Diego pairs year-round mild weather with a strong job market, extensive outdoor recreation, and a distinctive neighborhood feel. If you are considering a move or planning an extended stay, understanding daily life, costs, and the city layout will help you decide where to live and what to explore first.

Cost of Living and Housing Realities

San Diego is one of the more expensive major cities in the United States. Housing is the largest factor: rents and home prices are high relative to national averages, particularly near the coast and in central neighborhoods. Expect to pay a premium for walkable areas close to the beach or downtown.

To manage costs, many residents:

Share larger apartments or houses with roommates

Look inland (such as Mission Valley or Clairemont) for better value

Use public transit or biking to reduce car-related expenses

Before you commit to a neighborhood, spend time walking the area at different times of day and checking commute routes during peak traffic.

Getting Around: Traffic, Transit, and Biking

A car is still the primary mode of transportation for most locals. Freeways like I-5, I-8, and I-15 connect the region, but rush-hour backups are common, especially around downtown, Mission Valley, and coastal corridors.

San Diego’s transit options include the Trolley (light rail) and buses, which work well for certain routes, such as:

Commuting between downtown and Mission Valley or La Mesa

Traveling to special events near Petco Park or the Convention Center

Bike infrastructure continues to improve, especially in coastal neighborhoods and around downtown, making cycling a useful alternative for shorter commutes.

Climate and Outdoor Lifestyle

The region’s Mediterranean-style climate is one of its main draws. Summers are warm but moderated by ocean breezes, and winters are mild with limited rainfall. You will want layers: mornings near the coast can be cool and overcast, while inland areas heat up quickly.

This climate supports an outdoor lifestyle almost year-round. Residents frequently run, hike, surf, and dine outside. Sunscreen, hydration, and respect for fire conditions during dry months are essential, particularly on hiking trails and in canyon areas.

Key Neighborhoods to Consider

Each part of San Diego offers a different pace and character. A few notable examples:

Downtown & Little Italy: High-rise living, walkable streets, restaurants, nightlife, and proximity to the waterfront.

Pacific Beach & Mission Beach: Classic beach-town energy, boardwalks, and surf culture, popular with students and young professionals.

North Park & South Park: Historic homes, craft beer, coffee shops, and an artsy atmosphere.

La Jolla: Dramatic coastline, upscale housing, UC San Diego nearby, and access to world-class snorkeling and kayaking.

Chula Vista & South Bay: More residential options, a growing dining scene, and easier access to the border region.

If you are planning a relocation, exploring professional San Diego moving options can help you focus your time on researching neighborhoods and visiting potential homes instead of logistics.

Must-Visit Places in San Diego

Whether you are new in town or evaluating the city as a future home base, these destinations provide a strong introduction to what San Diego offers.

1. Balboa Park

Balboa Park is the city’s cultural center, featuring museums, theaters, gardens, and the San Diego Zoo. You can easily spend a full day exploring the Spanish-style architecture, trails, and exhibits. Locals return for rotating museum shows, seasonal events, and outdoor performances.

2. San Diego Zoo and Safari Park

The San Diego Zoo in Balboa Park is globally recognized for its conservation work and expansive habitats. The nearby Safari Park in Escondido offers large open-range enclosures and unique wildlife experiences. Both are worth multiple visits, especially if you plan to live here long term.

3. The Beaches: From Coronado to Encinitas

San Diego’s coastline is varied, and each beach has its own character:

Coronado Beach: Wide sandy shore, family-friendly, with views of the historic Hotel del Coronado.

Ocean Beach: Classic pier, dog beach, and an independent, laid-back main street.

La Jolla Shores: Gentle waves, kayaking, and access to the underwater park for snorkeling.

Encinitas & Swami’s: North County surf breaks, coastal bluffs, and a relaxed downtown corridor.

4. Old Town and Mission Basilica

Old Town San Diego State Historic Park highlights early California history, preserved structures, and cultural exhibits. It is a practical starting point for understanding the city’s origins and influences from Spanish, Mexican, and Indigenous communities.

5. Gaslamp Quarter and Waterfront

The Gaslamp Quarter concentrates restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues in a walkable grid. Just a short distance away, the Embarcadero and Waterfront Park offer views of San Diego Bay, the USS Midway Museum, and frequent public events and markets.

Cross-Border Culture and Weekend Trips

San Diego’s proximity to Mexico shapes its food, language, and culture. Tijuana is just across the border, and many residents enjoy cross-border dining, shopping, and medical services. Always check current documentation rules and safety guidance before planning a visit.

Other nearby getaways include Julian in the mountains, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park for stargazing and wildflower blooms, and coastal drives up to Carlsbad or Oceanside.

Final Thoughts

Living in San Diego means balancing higher living costs with access to beaches, outdoor recreation, strong educational and research institutions, and a growing food and arts scene. By understanding neighborhoods, transportation, and local culture before you arrive, you can make informed choices about where to live and how to experience the city’s best destinations.

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