Sell Your Stuff Free in Los Cerritos Community News

SELL YOUR STUFF FOR FREE IN PRINT AND ONLINE

Up to $1,000 per item

Clean out your garage or closet and turn it into cash.

📧 EMAIL YOUR AD NOW:

[email protected]

Limited space each week—send yours in today.

Eastern County Newspaper Group (ECNG) and its’ subsidiaries are not responsible for items listed herein. The responsibility of all items’ condition and description lies on the seller. The buyer assumes all responsibilities of the purchase. No warranty on items is implied or expressed by ECNG.

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