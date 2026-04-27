Op-Ed: A Familiar Name With a Long Record: Mark Pulido Seeks State Assembly Seat

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

April 27, 2026

In communities like Cerritos, political promises are easy to make. What residents remember are the results.

Mark Pulido is betting his record speaks louder than rhetoric. A Cerritos resident for more than 50 years, he seeks to represent California State Assembly District 67, pointing to three decades of local public service as evidence he’s ready for Sacramento.

Pulido’s path through civic life has been methodical. He has served as an ABCUSD School Board member and president, City Council member, and twice as the city’s mayor—a résumé that is unusually deep by local standards. The son of small business owners, he often speaks about economic policy through that lens, arguing that firsthand experience with the pressures of running a business shapes how he thinks about regulation and investment.

His supporters point to tangible outcomes during his time in Cerritos city leadership, including development projects such as new housing at Artesia and Bloomfield (Aria and Sage), new housing at Pioneer and South (Plaza Walk), and new housing at Artesia and Clarkdale (homes with ADUs); public safety initiatives including ALPR cameras and Southwest neighborhood patrols; and improvements in local business conditions, including the phase 5 expansion of Los Cerritos Center shopping mall (Cheesecake Factory, Harkins Theaters, Dick’s Sporting Goods, etc.) and the renovation of auto dealerships. While voters may debate their impact, the projects themselves are part of the public record.

What Pulido emphasizes most on the campaign trail is a style of leadership built on coalition-building and practical problem-solving—a contrast, his supporters argue, to the partisan gridlock that defines much of state-level politics.

If elected, he has signaled his focus would remain where it has always been: the day-to-day concerns of families and businesses in the district he has called home for most of his life.

For District 67 voters weighing their options, the central question Pulido is asking them to answer is straightforward: does experience at the local level translate to effectiveness in the State Assembly? His career suggests he believes the answer is yes.

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