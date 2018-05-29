32nd Senate Candidate Vanessa Delgado Finds Time to Troll the Internet, Posting Defamatory Comments on Facebook

Candidate uses vulgar language and defames in Facebook post, sound familiar?

HMG-CN Staff Report

Embattled 32nd State Senate candidate evidently has time to troll the internet, taking precious time away from her campaign. HMG-CN was sent a screenshot of a defamatory and vulgar post by Delgado on Facebook.

“Must be nice,” said HMG-CN Publisher Brian Hews, “I don’t have time to go on Facebook, I have to run my business. Apparently Delgado has time to post derogatory statements concerning true articles about her campaign finances and endorsements. If she is not afraid to attack the press, who else will she attack if she is elected? This is repulsive behavior from someone who is running for state office in line with Cristina Garcia’s vulgar language and slurs.”

Delgado’s post is a result of investigative articles published by HMG-CN in the past few weeks.

The first outlined how her campaign has benefited from over $398,000 in campaign support from three different independent expenditure committees.

The second exclusively reported that Delgado consulted and worked with Arman Gabaee, the Beverly Hill real estate developer who was arrested last week on felony charges of bribing a Los Angeles County employee to secure a $45 million government lease.

The third involved Downey Mayor pro tem Rick Rodriguez and Councilman Alex Saab, both staunch Republicans, endorsing Delgado on her website. Voters in Downey Districts one and five will be quite surprised at that endorsement, given they voted for Republicans.

MONEY? Downey Mayor pro tem Rick Rodriguez, Council-persons Blanca Pacheco and Alex Saab endorsed Democrat Vanessa Delgado. Rodriguez and Saab are Republicans.

