Two Dead After Deputies Respond to Bellflower Home

Illustrative image of crime scene tape. This is not the Bellflower scene.

LCCN Staff Report

A woman in her 80s and a man in his early 50s died Sunday after deputies responding to a medical emergency at a Bellflower home encountered the man with a handgun, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Lakewood station went to the 9500 block of Maplewood Street, east of Lakewood Boulevard, at about 1 p.m. Sept. 27 to assist the county Fire Department. They found the woman unresponsive and entered the home to render aid and look for anyone else who might be injured.

Inside, deputies encountered the man, who produced a handgun, the department said. A deputy shot him. Fire personnel pronounced both the woman and the man dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

Investigators said the two knew each other and described the incident as isolated. Authorities had not released their names, the nature of their relationship or the woman’s cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).