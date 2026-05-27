Summer Shows and Events at the Long Beach Museum of Art

By Lydia E. Ringwald

The Long Beach Museum of Art offers a series exciting events to both edify and entertain us this summer. Cerritos residents live only a few miles from the beach and can enjoy both summer recreation and also participate in the cultural opportunities offered in the Long Beach art community

The Downtown branch of the Long Beach Museum of Art at 356 E. 3rd St. exhibits the work of contemporary artists throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the exhibit ‘Fearless Depictions’ featuring the art of Robert Williams continues at the main museum location on 2300 E. Ocean Blvd. until May 31along with ‘Holding Time’ the art of Elyse Pignolet and MyungJin Kim and until June 7 and an exhibit of landscapes in the Long Beach Museum of Art collection ‘Why Paint a Landscape?’.

LBMA honors talented high school students in the exhibit ‘Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: LBUSD High School Exhibit until May 10.

For those who enjoy Plein Air art, on June 6 Long Beach Museum of Art offers a unique trip to Lake Arrowhead to celebrate Plein Air paintings by star artists at the elegant Lake Arrowhead view home of Josephine Molina and Heather Rudy. The $75 entry fee for this fundraiser includes live music, hors d’oeuvres and an opportunity to meet the artists and purchase Plein Air art.

The spectacular LBMA ‘Uncorked’ fundraising event on June 13 at features a live auction of the art of over 30 stellar artists.

Art patrons may view the art of art stars Sarah C. Arnold, Charles Arnoldi, Vlad Bibik, Gary Brewer, Shanna Cox, Brock DeBoer, Dr. Brent Estabrook, Philip Kupferschmidt, Robin McCauley, Cynthia Minet and more exhibited in the museum gallery, then wander out to the reception area overlooking the ocean to participate in bidding for the artworks on the auction stage.

Top Long Beach restaurants and wineries provide bites and beverages for auction art patrons throughout the evening event.

Generous sponsors support the event that will fund the Long Beach Museum of Art’s education and exhibition programs.

Single tickets start at $150.

Please visit lbma.org for tickets and more information.

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