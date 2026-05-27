Pico Rivera Earns SCAG Sustainability Award for Climate Leadership

By Brian Hews

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City recognized for climate leadership after launching clean energy, tree planting and youth sustainability initiatives across Pico Rivera.

May 27, 2026

The City of Pico Rivera announced it has been selected as the 2026 Southern California Association of Governments Sustainability Award winner in the Climate Leadership category, earning regional recognition for a series of environmental and clean energy initiatives launched over the past two years.

The SCAG Sustainability Awards recognize cities, agencies and organizations across Southern California for achievements in sustainability and environmental planning. Pico Rivera was recognized for climate leadership efforts tied to its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan adopted in January 2025, making it one of only three Gateway Cities municipalities to formally adopt a climate action plan.

“Winning the SCAG Sustainability Award for Climate Leadership is a testament to the City’s unwavering commitment to not just setting goals, but taking immediate, decisive action,” Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona said. “Through the dedicated efforts of our City staff and the foundational role played by Pico Rivera Innovative Municipal Energy (PRIME), we are actively shaping a sustainable, equitable future for all our residents.”

According to the city, the award recognized multiple programs and policies aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expanding environmental programs throughout Pico Rivera. Those efforts include PRIME’s Power Choice program, which provides residents access to solar and battery storage systems, expanded urban tree planting efforts and utility bill assistance programs for low-income residents.

The city also highlighted its Tree Adoption Program, funded through a $150,000 Bezos Earth Fund grant in partnership with the San Gabriel Valley Conservation Corps. Officials said the initiative resulted in more than 200 trees being planted citywide while also creating job training opportunities for local youth through the GreenWorks program.

Additional recognition came from Pico Rivera’s Youth Climate Ambassador initiative, which city officials said was designed to educate and develop future community climate leaders.

“Our ability to move quickly into implementation after adopting our Climate Action and Adaptation Plan has been the driving force behind our recent successes,” Carmona said. “We are incredibly grateful to be recognized and know that this is just the start for a cleaner and greener Pico Rivera.”

The city noted the SCAG recognition adds to several recent sustainability honors, including receiving the Platinum Energy Action Award from the Gateway Cities Council of Governments two consecutive years and earning a Gold designation from the national SolSmart program, the first Gateway City to receive that recognition.

SCAG presented the awards during its 2026 Regional Conference and General Assembly held May 7 in Palm Desert.

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