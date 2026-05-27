CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 1 BASEBALL QUARTERFINALS: La Mirada hangs with one of nation’s best until last inning, denied trip to semifinals

May 27, 2026

By Loren Kopff • @LorenKopff on X

Getting to the CIF-Southern Section baseball semifinals is tough for anyone, especially in Division 1 and going against the top-ranked team in the state, fifth in the nation is even tougher. But La Mirada High was going head to head against St. John Bosco High last Saturday afternoon with a trip to the semifinals at stake.

The Matadores were last in the semifinals two seasons ago, but head coach Jimmy Zurn knew it would take a great effort by his team, which many had doubted because of the senior talent from a season ago. La Mirada was mired in a tie game until the top of the seventh inning when the Braves got a run-scoring, first pitch double from Jaden Jackson, followed by a one-ball, two-run home run from James Clark as the Matadores fell 5-2, ending the season, for now, at 24-8. Zurn and his team will have to wait to see if La Mirada gets a berth in the CIF Southern California Regionals.

“There is zero sadness,” said Zurn. “Let’s call it what it is. There weren’t a lot of people who gave us a chance, and it’s 2-2 going to the seventh. Who’s got it better than us at La Mirada? This place was packed, and it was electric, and it’s because of these guys. I told them that’s what they accomplished this year, and it was standing room only. Their backs were against the wall, and they could feel it. I just couldn’t be happier for our kids. Kudos to them, but La Mirada baseball is right there with Bosco.”

St. John Bosco struck first against senior Kaden Corns in the opening inning as Clark homered to the right field corner with one out and Jack Champlin singled to left with two outs to bring in Moises Razo. After that, Corns, who was removed in the next inning, and senior Jacob Oropeza retired 15 of the next 20 batters, allowing four more hits, walking one and not allowing a runner to get past second base.

It was their pitching that gave the Matadores a chance to get back in the contest, and they were halfway there once the first inning had been completed. On the second pitch that he saw from Julian Garcia, junior second baseman Michael Burgueno doubled to center, moved to third on a sacrifice from senior shortstop Jesse Colon and came home on a double from freshman third baseman Blake Barberena.

Two innings later, senior right fielder Aaron Sykes led off with a single to center, advanced on a wild pitch, stole third and came home on a throwing error. After that, it was all Garcia, who retired 10 in a row and 14 of the last 15 he faced. The only blemish in that stretch was a two-out walk to senior catcher Justin Torres in the sixth inning.

“A trip to the semis against the defending D-1 champs; state champs and we were neck and neck,” said Zurn. “Obviously at that point, we needed a hit here, a hit there and they got the big hit, and we didn’t. But if you would have told me you’re going to be 2-2 going to the seventh with Bosco today, would you take that? I would say every single day and twice on Sunday.”

Garcia tossed 82 pitches, had three perfect innings and struck out 13 of the 26 batters he faced.

“He’s good; he’s an elite pitcher, and it was just a grind out game,” said Zurn. “The fact that we got their [bull]pen up because he was getting close…he was really good today. Obviously, he’s one of the top arms in this division, if not the top arm. I don’t think he’s given up two runs in a game this year. So, kudos to our hitters.

“In a game like that, when runners are going to be at a premium, and it was premium for them…let’s not kid ourselves,” he later said of the pitching. “Oropeza held them down and really exposed a lot of those hitters. Runners were premium for them. Unfortunately, they got a leadoff hit in the seventh, a sacrifice over and like I said, they got the hit.”

Since playing in the 2007 Division III championship game, the Matadores have reached the semifinals three times (2014, 2019 and 2024), and the quarterfinals three times (2010, 2013, 2016). Overall, the program is 16-14 in the playoffs since that 2007 trip to the finals.

“I think it’s pretty simple,” said Zurn. “Don’t doubt us; we’re not going anywhere. We have good players now; we’re going to have good players in the future, just like the ones we’ve had in the past. Don’t ever sleep on us.”

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