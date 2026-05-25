Reports: Explosion Threat Eliminated at GKN Garden Grove Chemical Plant as Evacuation Orders Continue

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

May 25, 2025

A potentially catastrophic chemical emergency that forced tens of thousands of Orange County residents from their homes took a dramatic turn Sunday after officials discovered what appears to be a crack in the overheating chemical tank at the center of the crisis.

Authorities now believe the crack may actually be helping relieve dangerous pressure inside the unstable tank, reducing fears of a massive explosion that emergency crews had warned about for days.

The emergency began Thursday at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove after a tank containing thousands of gallons of methyl methacrylate — a highly flammable industrial chemical used in plastics manufacturing — began overheating and venting vapors.

Firefighters spent days spraying water onto the tank while hazmat experts from around the country searched for ways to stabilize the situation. Officials repeatedly warned the tank could either explode or rupture, potentially sending chemicals into nearby neighborhoods and storm drains.

Orange County fire officials said Sunday that extensive air monitoring around the site has not detected dangerous contamination levels despite growing public concern across the region.

Even with the improving outlook, evacuation orders remain in place across a large area impacting portions of Garden Grove, Westminster, Anaheim, Stanton, Buena Park and Cypress while crews continue monitoring the damaged tank.

Officials said engineers and hazmat crews worked through the night attempting to determine whether the threat of explosion had truly subsided.

The emergency has also drawn increased scrutiny toward GKN Aerospace and the facility’s environmental history. Reports indicate the company previously paid significant penalties tied to emissions and chemical handling violations at the Garden Grove location.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Friday as the situation escalated, allowing additional state and federal resources to assist with the response.

Meanwhile, attorneys representing displaced residents have already begun filing lawsuits connected to the incident, alleging the crisis forced evacuations, disrupted businesses and placed surrounding communities at risk.

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