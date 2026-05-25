Cerritos Drink Mix Manufacturer SKS Copack Recalls Products Over Possible Salmonella Risk

May 25, 2026

Beverage powders sold to cafes, restaurants and online buyers in 25 states were pulled after contamination concerns tied to a dairy supplier.

A Cerritos contract manufacturer has issued a voluntary recall of dozens of powdered drink mixes and specialty beverage bases over concerns they may contain Salmonella-contaminated ingredients.

SKS Copack announced the recall May 22 after an upstream dairy supplier flagged certain lots of low-heat nonfat dry milk for possible contamination during routine testing. The recalled products were distributed through cafes, restaurants and direct online sales across 25 states.

The recall affects products sold under several brands, including Angel Specialty Products, Royal Gold, Boba Time, Fanale and Denda.

Company officials said customers should check lot codes printed on the back of packages to determine whether products are included in the recall. One recalled item identified by the company is Angel Specialty Products Matcha Green Tea powder with lot code 20260224 and an August 2027 best-by date.

Restaurants, coffee shops and boba businesses are being advised to immediately quarantine any affected products and stop serving them until inventories can be verified. Consumers are being told to return recalled items to the place of purchase for refunds.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall so far.

Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, fever and severe stomach cramps, with symptoms typically appearing within several days of exposure. Health officials warn that young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems face higher risks of severe illness.

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