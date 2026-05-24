Massive Industrial Fire Triggers Shelter-In-Place Order In South Gate

FIRE ZONE: A Google Maps image shows the area near Industrial Avenue in South Gate where firefighters battled a massive industrial blaze Sunday afternoon that triggered shelter-in-place orders for nearby residents and businesses.

Heavy smoke and intense caused firefighters into a defensive attack, battling the blaze from the outside while working to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

May 24, 2026, 4:21 pm

LCCN staff Report

A shelter-in-place order was issued Sunday afternoon as firefighters battled a massive industrial fire in South Gate that sent thick black smoke pouring into the sky and prompted emergency warnings for nearby residents and businesses.

The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. in the 18000 block of Industrial Avenue, where arriving crews found a one-story industrial building completely engulfed in flames.

Due to the heavy smoke and intensity of the fire, firefighters were forced into a defensive attack, battling the blaze from the outside while working to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby structures.

Authorities issued shelter-in-place orders for areas near Garfield Avenue and Imperial Highway as smoke drifted through surrounding neighborhoods.

Officials urged residents to remain indoors, keep doors and windows closed and bring pets inside while crews worked to contain the fire.

“Bring all people and pets indoors. Remain indoors with doors and windows closed,” the emergency alert stated. “Be prepared to follow law and fire instructions. Call 911 for emergency assistance.”

Large plumes of smoke were visible for miles across Southeast Los Angeles County as crews continued fighting the fire Sunday afternoon.

No immediate reports of injuries were released, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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