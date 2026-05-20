Norwalk–La Mirada Unified School District Board Appoints Tania Magaña as Superintendent

Longtime district educator and interim leader selected to guide NLMUSD following more than two decades in education and leadership.

May 20, 2026

By Brian Hews

The Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District Board of Education officially appointed Tania Magaña as the district’s new permanent superintendent during its May 18 meeting, elevating a longtime district administrator who has spent more than two decades in public education.

Magaña had been serving as interim superintendent while overseeing districtwide efforts focused on academics, fiscal management, student wellness, and community engagement.

A bilingual and biliterate educator fluent in Spanish, Magaña brings more than 21 years of educational leadership experience to the role, including extensive service within Norwalk-La Mirada Unified itself.

Prior to becoming interim superintendent, Magaña served as Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services and previously worked throughout the district as a principal, assistant principal, intervention teacher, and classroom teacher.

“Ms. Magaña has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our students, staff, and community,” Board President Dr. Rob Cancio said in a statement. “Her visionary leadership, collaborative approach, and proven track record of success make her exceptionally qualified to lead Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District into the future.”

One of Magaña’s most recognized accomplishments came during her tenure as principal of Los Alisos Middle School, where the campus earned national recognition as a National Schools to Watch school and later achieved redesignation status.

Under her leadership, the school’s counseling program also earned the prestigious Recognized ASCA Model Program designation.

District officials credited Magaña with helping expand Career Technical Education opportunities, increasing student participation in Visual and Performing Arts programs, improving academic achievement, and reducing suspension rates through restorative practices.

In addition to her public education experience, district officials noted Magaña also brings private-sector leadership experience from the pharmaceutical and technology industries, providing added expertise in strategic planning and organizational management.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board of Education,” Magaña said. “Norwalk-La Mirada Unified is a special community, and I remain committed to ensuring every student is prepared, empowered, and equipped to thrive in college, career, and life.”

Magaña earned her Educational Leadership credential from San Diego State University, a master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix, and a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Sonoma State University.

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