Fullerton’s $10 Million Budget Gaffe Raises Questions About City Management and Auditors

City officials blame accounting errors dating back to 2022 as critics ask how the problem survived three audit cycles.

May 20, 2026

By Brian Hews

A stunning accounting revelation inside the City of Fullerton is now raising uncomfortable questions about oversight, financial controls, and how nearly $10 million in reserve funds were misclassified for years without detection by either city management or outside auditors.

The controversy erupted after a March budget presentation revealed that approximately $10 million previously believed available for general city operations had actually been restricted or assigned for other purposes. Included in the disclosure was a reported $2.9 million clerical error dating back to 2022.

City officials insist no money was lost or stolen, stating the funds were simply placed in incorrect accounts and later reclassified according to accounting standards.

But the explanation has done little to calm growing concerns inside City Hall.

Councilmember Ahmad Zahra sharply questioned how a financial error of that magnitude survived three separate audit cycles without being caught.

“We wiped out our entire reserves from one year to the next because of a clerical error of $10 million? That should raise massive red flags,” Zahra said during public discussions.

The issue has now escalated to the point where the city is considering hiring Grant Thornton, a Newport Beach-based accounting firm, to conduct a forensic review of the city’s finances at a proposed cost of $100,000.

The firm told council members it had not yet identified evidence of fraud, but representatives also acknowledged the review could expand if problems are discovered during the investigation.

The larger question now facing residents is not simply whether the accounting was corrected, but how such a large reserve misclassification allegedly remained unnoticed since 2022.

In municipal government, reserve levels are among the most important indicators of a city’s financial stability. Those numbers directly influence budget decisions, long-term planning, staffing, infrastructure spending, and emergency preparedness.

That is why critics are increasingly asking where city management and auditors were while the accounting discrepancies remained on the books for years.

While city councils ultimately approve budgets, elected officials often rely heavily on information provided by city managers, finance directors, and independent auditors when evaluating a city’s fiscal health.

The city’s current leadership has emphasized that many existing staff members were not employed when the errors allegedly occurred, an apparent effort to distance the current administration from prior financial oversight failures.

Still, the revelation has intensified scrutiny over the role of outside auditors who signed off on the city’s financial statements during the same period the reserve discrepancies allegedly existed.

Auditors are responsible for reviewing financial statements, testing internal controls, and identifying material misstatements that could impact public understanding of a city’s finances.

While auditing standards do not require examination of every transaction, critics argue that reserve classifications involving millions of dollars should have triggered deeper review and questioning.

The controversy arrives as Fullerton already faces broader financial pressure. City officials warned reserve levels could drop dangerously low by 2027 if spending trends continue without corrective action.

For now, city leaders maintain the accounting issue was a fixable bookkeeping problem rather than evidence of fraud or missing funds.

But politically and publicly, the damage may already be done.

For many residents, the central question remains simple:

How does a $10 million accounting mistake survive for years inside City Hall without somebody noticing?

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