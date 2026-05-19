Pico Rivera Braces For Major Impacts From $735M Whittier Narrows Dam Safety Project

WHITTIER NARROWS: The Whittier Narrows Dam Safety Project is expected to bring major construction impacts to Pico Rivera while improving flood protection for more than one million downstream residents.

May 19, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

Last month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers launched a communications campaign to raise awareness and provide information about the upcoming Whittier Narrows Dam Safety Project. This $735 million construction project is designed to reduce flood risk for more than one million people living between the dam and the Pacific coast.

The Whittier Narrows Dam, completed in 1957 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, serves as both a flood control and water conservation facility. During periods of heavy rainfall, the San Gabriel River and Rio Hondo River flow into the Whittier Narrows Reservoir, helping prevent flooding in surrounding areas, including the City of Pico Rivera.

In recent years, concerns about the dam’s structural integrity have been evaluated as the Army Corps prepares for the possibility of rare weather events producing extreme amounts of rain that could overwhelm the dam if improvements are not made. Such a failure would not only impact Pico Rivera but also more than a dozen downstream cities and communities.

In July 2020, federal funding for the project was secured through the Water Resources Development Act with support from the offices of Congresswoman Grace Napolitano and Congresswoman Linda Sánchez. With funding in place, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers advanced the project in 2021.

“While extreme weather events seem unlikely, they remain a possibility. Our local, state and federal leaders have taken important steps to protect our community and those downstream,” said City Manager Steve Carmona.

Planned improvements include repairs to address internal erosion in the dam’s foundation and construction of a compacted concrete structure to prevent overtopping, along with other safety enhancements.

Construction will require the temporary closure of several city facilities located on land leased from the Army Corps, including the Pico Rivera Golf Course and Streamland Park, both expected to close later this year. In response, city officials are working with Pico Boys Baseball to secure alternative fields for their 71st season next year.

Access to the Pico Rivera Sports Arena will remain open during construction; however, access will be impacted by the closure of Avenida Vicente Fernandez, eliminating one entry point. City staff are actively coordinating with partner agencies and the arena’s operator to mitigate impacts and ensure safe, continued operations throughout construction.

In total, approximately 104 acres of green space — about 57% of the city’s parkland — will be affected by the project.

During last month’s community meetings, residents had the opportunity to learn more about the project and speak directly with representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Those who were unable to attend or who have additional questions can visit the project website at WNDSafetyProject.sec.usace.army.mil or email [email protected]. A recording of the community meeting is also available on the city’s YouTube channel.

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