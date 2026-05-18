WHO Declares Global Health Emergency as Ebola Outbreak Spreads in Central Africa

Health workers transport a suspected Ebola patient at a treatment center in eastern Congo after the WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency. Getty images.

May 18, 2026

LCCN Staff Report

The World Health Organization has declared the growing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a global health emergency as officials race to contain the deadly virus.

The outbreak involves the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a version of the virus for which there is currently no approved vaccine. Health officials say more than 300 suspected cases and at least 88 deaths have already been reported, with most infections centered in eastern Congo near the Ugandan border.

International health officials are increasingly concerned because some cases have appeared in larger cities and conflict zones where medical access and patient tracking are difficult. Officials believe the outbreak may have spread undetected for weeks before being identified.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids from infected individuals and is not considered airborne. Symptoms include fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, and in severe cases, internal bleeding.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk to Americans remains low but has activated emergency response teams to assist international containment efforts.

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