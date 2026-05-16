Candidate Ada Briceño Faces Scrutiny Over Union Pay Raises and Years of Internal Criticism

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

May 16, 2026

LCCN has obtained new information deepening years of criticism surrounding Ada Briceño and UNITE HERE Local 11 leadership, as Briceño campaigns for California’s open 67th Assembly District seat while renewed scrutiny focuses on rising union executive compensation, internal labor unrest, political tactics and whether leadership priorities became increasingly disconnected from the economic struggles facing many rank-and-file hospitality workers.

Briceño, who also serves as chair of the Orange County Democratic Party, is seeking the Assembly seat being vacated by termed-out Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva. The race is expected to become one of the more closely watched Democratic primary battles in the region and includes Cerritos Councilman Mark Pulido and Artesia Councilman Ali Sajjad Taj.

As Briceño’s candidacy advances, renewed scrutiny is focusing on whether rising compensation and leadership tactics at Local 11 reflected the economic struggles faced by many union members.

Federal labor filings show Briceño’s compensation increased for several years while many union hospitality workers continued to bear economic hardship after the COVID-19 shutdowns devastated hotels, restaurants and tourism throughout Southern California.

Department of Labor records show Briceño’s gross salary rose from approximately $118,000 in 2021 to more than $144,000 in 2024, with total reported compensation exceeding approximately $157,000. Additionally, other Local 11 officers reportedly received raises during the same period.

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UNION PAY: Federal labor filings show Ada Briceño’s reported compensation steadily increased from approximately $118,000 in 2021 to nearly $144,000 while “disbursement for official business “rose from $3,800 to $12,600 in the latest reporting year while serving as co-president of UNITE HERE Local 11. Click to enlarge image.

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Critics argue leadership compensation continued rising while many union hospitality workers struggled with layoffs, reduced hours and lingering financial hardship.

The latest scrutiny follows circulation of a lengthy accountability document criticizing Local 11 leadership over compensation, hiring practices, political tactics and what critics describe as growing consolidation of power inside the union. The document calls for independent audits, transparency reforms and leadership accountability measures.

Criticism surrounding Local 11 leadership has surfaced through media reports, watchdog investigations and internal labor disputes over the years.

A 2019 Voice of OC report detailed turmoil involving Orange County organizing operations connected to labor and political activities. Other watchdog reports questioned compensation structures and alleged nepotism involving individuals connected through overlapping family, political and organizational relationships tied to union leadership circles.

Criticism has also emerged over demonstrations conducted near the L.A. Grand Hotel while the site housed homeless residents through Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe program. Opponents argued demonstrations near vulnerable homeless residents crossed ethical lines and damaged community relations.

Another section of the accountability document accuses Local 11 leadership of targeting political allies during disputes, including confrontations involving Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson despite his previous support for labor-backed wage initiatives.

The document also alleges Black staff representation inside the union declined after Local 11 adopted a three-co-president leadership structure.

Local 11 remains one of the largest and most politically influential hospitality unions in the western United States, representing hotel, restaurant, airport and food-service workers across Southern California and Arizona. The union has become a major force in Democratic politics, local ballot initiatives and minimum wage campaigns throughout the region.

Political stakes are expected to rise further as Southern California prepares for the 2028 Olympic Games, where hospitality labor negotiations are anticipated to become increasingly contentious.

As the Assembly race develops, Briceño’s record at Local 11 is likely to face increasing scrutiny from both political opponents and labor critics seeking greater accountability from one of California’s most powerful labor organizations.

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