Mark Pulido Knows How Government Works — From Cerritos to Sacramento to Washington

May 8, 2026

Mark Pulido Brings Sacramento Experience Home to Cerritos.

When Cerritos sends a representative to Sacramento, residents deserve more than a familiar name on a ballot. They deserve someone who already knows how to get things done once they get there — someone who has sat in those offices, built those relationships, and understands how government works at every level.

That person is Mark Pulido.

Pulido has spent 53 years calling Cerritos home. He raised his family here, went to school here, and has spent the better part of three decades serving this community in elected and appointed roles. But what sets him apart in this race is not just the length of his service, but the breadth of it. Most candidates arrive in Sacramento having worked at one level of government. Pulido has worked at all of them.

He began his public service career close to home. As the youngest member ever elected to the ABC Unified School Board at age 32, Pulido focused on the schools serving local families and neighborhoods. He served three terms on the board, including as Board President, learning early what it means to be accountable to a community where residents know their elected officials personally.

From there, Pulido brought that same commitment to Cerritos City Hall. Elected to the Cerritos City Council in 2011 with more votes than any candidate in city history, he went on to serve two terms and twice served as Mayor.

During his time on the council, residential burglaries dropped 35 percent, emergency response times fell to under three minutes — the lowest in Los Angeles County — and major infrastructure improvements moved forward throughout the city. Streets were repaired, parks renovated, sidewalks improved, and approximately 15,000 trees were trimmed across Cerritos neighborhoods. New businesses including 85°C Bakery, In-N-Out, Harkins Theatres, Nordstrom Rack, and The Cheesecake Factory opened in the city, strengthening the local economy and generating jobs and tax revenue.

But Pulido’s experience extends well beyond Cerritos.

What distinguishes him most in this race is a career that has moved through every tier of government. He served as a consultant to the California Assembly Speaker, gaining firsthand experience with how legislation is developed and advanced in Sacramento. He later worked as a State Senate District Director, strengthening his understanding of how state policies directly affect local communities.

Pulido also served as District Chief of Staff to Congressman Alan Lowenthal in Orange County and Los Angeles County where he advocated for the interests of the regions at the federal level and developed a deeper understanding of how local priorities compete for attention on the national stage.

Governor Jerry Brown later appointed Pulido to three statewide commissions: the California Volunteers Commission, the Board of Directors of the California Science Center, and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission. Those appointments placed him in leadership discussions involving statewide priorities, public resources, and major civic institutions.

All of that experience now comes full circle in this race.

When many newly elected legislators arrive in Sacramento, they spend much of their first term learning how the institution operates — understanding committee structures, building relationships, navigating the appropriations process, and figuring out which voices carry influence. That learning curve can come at a cost to the communities they represent.

Pulido will not need that adjustment period. He has already worked inside the California Capitol and the halls of Congress. He understands the legislative process not from theory, but from years of firsthand experience working on behalf of local communities.

He has spent decades building relationships across party lines and levels of government to turn ideas into results.

And throughout it all, he has remained what he has always been: a Cerritos resident, a neighbor, and the son of small business owners who built a life in this community and instilled in him the belief that public service means showing up, listening, and delivering results.

The 67th Assembly District is a diverse and dynamic region that deserves experienced representation in Sacramento from day one. Cerritos helped shape Mark Pulido. Now Mark Pulido is ready to help shape California’s future.

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