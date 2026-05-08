Cerritos Budget Task Force ‘Raises Concerns’ That City Cuts Could Impact Residents, Services

By Brian Hews

May 8, 2026

CERRITOS — Four members of the City of Cerritos’ Resident Budget Task Force are publicly raising concerns about the scope of the city’s recent budget review discussions as officials prepare for another major budget study session Monday night.

The Cerritos City Council is scheduled to receive the task force report and conduct a budget study session during its May 11 meeting as the city continues evaluating long-term fiscal challenges and possible budget-balancing options.

According to the city, the 16-member Resident Budget Task Force met four times between late March and late April to discuss the city’s budget climate, expenditure reductions, operational efficiencies, and possible new revenue sources.

The city stated the final report, prepared by public engagement firm Tripepi Smith and affirmed by task force members, “reflects a range of perspectives on fiscal sustainability” developed during approximately 11 hours of meetings.

In a separate April 27 letter addressed to the City Council, city management, and residents, four task force participants said they believe additional review and discussion of broader city spending priorities should occur before major service reductions or future tax measures are considered.

“We strongly prefer to maintain current levels of service to residents,” the letter states, adding that operational efficiencies and alternative cost-saving opportunities should continue to be explored during the city’s budget process.

The letter was signed by residents Robert Shavelle, Danny Krautim, D. Berry, and City Council meeting gadfly Mel Cortez, most of whom have previously participated in local political activism or have friends involved in the current recall effort targeting Mayor Lynda Johnson and Councilman Frank Yokoyama.

Among the areas residents suggested warrant additional review were landscaping contracts, consultant spending, organizational structure, staffing levels, and programming costs associated with the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.

City officials have emphasized that the task force process is part of broader ongoing public outreach efforts surrounding the city’s long-term fiscal outlook.

According to the city, officials are preparing a “dual budget” framework for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. One scenario assumes no new revenue and would require “significant expenditure and service reductions” to maintain fiscal sustainability. A second scenario assumes voter approval of a proposed 1% Transactions and Use Tax measure in November 2026 that city officials estimate would generate approximately $19 million annually and allow the city to maintain most service levels.

City forecasts presented during recent meetings indicate expenditures are projected to continue outpacing revenues if additional revenue sources or expenditure reductions are not implemented.

The city has also conducted multiple community budget workshops and created a dedicated online budget information portal containing financial forecasts, meeting information, and frequently asked questions.

Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Cerritos City Council Chamber.

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