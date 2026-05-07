Commerce Approves New Business Incentive Program to Attract Major Employers

May 7, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

COMMERCE — The Commerce City Council has approved a new business incentive program aimed at attracting major employers, encouraging commercial investment, and helping the city compete with lower-cost markets outside California.

The program, called Commerce Economic Opportunity Zones, or C.E.O.z, is designed to offer qualified businesses a mix of financial incentives, faster permit processing, and direct city support in exchange for projects expected to generate local revenue, create jobs, and provide long-term economic benefits.

City officials said each proposal will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and will require final City Council approval through a development agreement. Businesses will be evaluated based on projected tax revenue, utility generation, local hiring potential, and long-term investment returns.

“We are setting a new standard for how cities compete for major investment,” City Manager Ernie Hernandez said. “With C.E.O.z, we are removing the barriers and accelerating opportunities to secure high-quality business investments that drive jobs, revenue and economic development.”

Under the program, qualifying businesses may receive expedited building and planning reviews, potentially reducing approval timelines by up to 50 percent. The city may also offer financial tools such as sales tax rebates and low-interest loans for businesses that meet investment and local hiring benchmarks.

The program also includes a dedicated concierge service, with an Economic Development Specialist assigned as a single point of contact to guide businesses through the city’s development process.

City officials said the goal is to attract large-scale projects that provide measurable community benefits, including more funding for city services, better job opportunities for local workers, and improvements to commercial properties and business corridors.

The city said the program is intended to support companies offering competitive wages and career advancement while encouraging cleaner, more modern commercial areas.

For more information, contact Commerce Director of Community Development Jessica Serrano at [email protected] or visit https://www.commerceca.gov/business/business-incentives.

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