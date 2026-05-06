Newsweek Lists Downey Medical Center on its America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026 List

DOWNEY – Newsweek has recognized Downey Medical Center among 13 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California as being on its America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026 list for exemplary patient care.

High-quality maternity care, provided from pregnancy through birth and postpartum, is key to the long-term health of newborns and women who give birth. Given that maternity care is a major component of health care, Newsweek and Statista partnered to identify America’s Best Maternity Hospitals in 2026.

“We are grateful to be recognized among leading hospitals in the country for maternity care,” said Mitch Winnik, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “Our teams work every day to create an experience that is safe, coordinated, and focused on clear communication, comfort, and support for patients and their families.”

“This honor reflects the strength of our maternity care teams and their focus on safe, evidence‑based care,” said Dr. Laurie Anne Chu, area medical director, Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center. “We are proud to be acknowledged for meeting high clinical standards while ensuring patients feel supported and informed at every stage of pregnancy and throughout their maternity experience.”

In addition to Downey Medical Center, Los Angeles Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente hospitals recognized for excellence in maternity care included Anaheim, Baldwin Park, Fontana, Irvine, Los Angeles, Ontario, Panorama City, Riverside, San Diego, South Bay, West Los Angeles and Woodland Hills medical centers.

Newsweek’s America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026 ranking recognized leading hospitals for maternity care in the U.S. based on:

Hospital Quality Metrics: These include low rates of elective early deliveries and following important safety protocols to protect new parents and their babies. Patient Experience Surveys: Publicly available data from patient surveys was used to analyze the overall patient experience in the hospital. Nationwide Online Survey: Health care professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes, e.g., neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses, and midwives, were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

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