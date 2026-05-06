Los Angeles Public Library Celebrates AAPI Heritage Month With Free Downtown Festival

Day-long AAPI Joy celebration at Central Library will feature performances, crafts, author talks, and cultural demonstrations.

By Brian Hews

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Public Library will celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with its third annual AAPI Joy festival on Saturday, May 16, at Central Library in Downtown Los Angeles.

The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Library, located at 630 W. Fifth St., and will feature performances, workshops, crafts, culinary demonstrations, and author talks highlighting the diversity and traditions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities.

This year’s theme, “AAPI Voices, Then & Now,” focuses on the stories, history, and cultural contributions that continue to shape Los Angeles.

According to organizers, the AAPI Joy festival has become one of the Los Angeles Public Library’s signature Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month events, bringing together families, artists, educators, performers, and community leaders for a day-long celebration in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Public Library said festival highlights will include lion dancers, Japanese dance performances, Korean fabric art demonstrations, lei making workshops, theater performances, crafts, and food-related cultural presentations.

The event will also feature the Carlos Bulosan Book Club Awards, presented by the Friends of Echo Park Library, honoring literary figures and advocates who have made significant contributions to Filipino American literature and community activism.

Scheduled speakers include Los Angeles City Councilmember Ysabel Jurado, Philippine Consul General Adelio Angelito S. Cruz, and Philippine Vice Consul Levi Anthony B. Malaylay.

Los Angeles City Librarian John F. Szabo said the AAPI Joy festival celebrates the voices and traditions that continue to influence communities throughout the city.

“The AAPI Joy festival uplifts the voices, stories, and traditions that have shaped Los Angeles, including the enduring legacy of author, poet, and activist Carlos Bulosan,” Szabo said.

“This event also recognizes the leadership and impact of AAPI community members whose contributions continue to inspire, connect, and strengthen our city.”

Jennifer Siron, LAPL librarian and AAPI Joy co-lead, said the festival creates an opportunity for residents and visitors to celebrate culture, identity, and community together.

“AAPI Joy is deeply meaningful to me because it reflects the richness of our stories, cultures, and presence in Los Angeles,” Siron said.

“The Library’s celebration is an opportunity to come together, share our joy, and honor our heritage.”

Organizers said the free festival is designed for visitors of all ages and encourages attendees to participate in hands-on cultural activities while learning more about the history and contributions of Asian American Pacific Islander communities throughout Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Public Library has continued expanding its Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month programming in recent years as attendance and community participation have grown across the city.

More information about the AAPI Joy festival can be found at www.lapl.org.

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