Little Lake Teachers Return to Classrooms After Agreement Reached

April 30, 2026

By Brian Hews

Teachers in the Little Lake City School District returned to classrooms Thursday, April 30, after the district and the Little Lake Educators Association reached a tentative agreement ending a strike that lasted more than a week. The district serves Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk and Downey, according to the district website and regional reports. ([Little Lake City School District][1])

The deal includes a 90/10 healthcare cost-sharing structure with a flexible cap, no increases to classroom sizes, a one-time $1,000 off-schedule payment to teachers, and additional support for special education programs and staff.

District officials said a similar framework had been presented the previous week but was rejected, extending negotiations. By Monday evening, both sides had moved closer to agreement before talks were paused after safety concerns disrupted the process. Negotiations later resumed with added safeguards, allowing both sides to finalize the agreement.

“This agreement reflects the kind of steady, collaborative, good-faith work that negotiations requires,” Acting Superintendent Monica Martinez-Johnson said in a statement.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn also weighed in on the agreement, praising both sides for reaching a resolution. “I appreciate both sides staying at the table to reach this agreement,” Hahn said. “Congratulations to the teachers who had the courage to stand up for themselves and for their students and were able to stay strong and united during this historic strike. I know they are grateful to be back in the classrooms with their students.”

Teachers returned to classrooms Thursday, restoring normal operations for students and families.

For more information, visit Little Lake City School District.

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