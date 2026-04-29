Latino Restaurant Association to preview Dine Latino Restaurant Week 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]

LOS ANGELES — A new culinary showcase highlighting the depth and diversity of Latin American cuisine is coming to Los Angeles, as the Latino Restaurant Association prepares to launch its first-ever Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

The organization will host a media preview on Thursday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Maydan Market, offering a first look at what organizers describe as a citywide celebration of more than 20 Latin American culinary traditions.

The preview will feature seven chefs and restaurant concepts representing a wide range of cultures and cooking styles, from Indigenous Zapotec and Afro-Mexican traditions to Argentine, Brazilian, Peruvian, Salvadoran, and Venezuelan cuisine. Organizers say the goal is to elevate Latino-owned restaurants while showcasing the diversity of flavors that define Los Angeles’ dining scene.

Among the featured participants, Lugyá’h will present Zapotec live-fire cooking rooted in the Oaxacan highlands, while Maléna highlights Afro-Mexican dishes from the Guerrerense tradition. Fuegos LA will serve Argentine-style empanadas from Exposition Park, and Casa Chaskis brings Peruvian cuisine from West Long Beach. VCHOS Pupusería Moderna offers a modern take on Salvadoran classics, Amara Cafe & Restaurant showcases Venezuelan café fare from Old Pasadena, and M Grill represents one of Los Angeles’ longstanding Brazilian churrascarias.

The event will include plated tastings, visual showcases of Restaurant Week dishes, and opportunities for one-on-one interviews with chefs and organizers. Executive Director Lilly Rocha is expected to speak about the initiative and its broader impact.

According to the Latino Restaurant Association, Dine Latino Restaurant Week is designed to create a unified platform for Latino chefs and restaurateurs while encouraging diners to explore a wide range of cuisines often underrepresented in traditional restaurant weeks.

The organization, a national nonprofit, supports Latino restaurateurs and small businesses through grants, business education, and bilingual marketing programs. Officials say the Los Angeles rollout will serve as its flagship program, with plans for future expansion.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week is expected to launch later in 2026, featuring special menus, promotions, and cultural programming across participating restaurants throughout Los Angeles.

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