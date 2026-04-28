Proposed SSI Rule Could Cut Checks for Up to 70,000 in Los Angeles County

By Brian Hews

Publisher | Follow X

April 28, 2026

A proposed federal rule change pushed by the Trump administration could slash monthly disability payments for tens of thousands of Los Angeles County residents, targeting some of the region’s poorest households—those where disabled adults or seniors live with family simply to survive.

Nationwide, the impact could be sweeping. As many as 400,000 Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients across the United States could see their benefits reduced or eliminated under the proposal, according to reporting by ProPublica.

For many, the change would mean losing roughly one-third of their monthly income—about $300—amounting to as much as $3,600 a year for some of the country’s poorest and most vulnerable residents.

The plan would reduce or eliminate benefits for SSI recipients living in households that also receive food assistance.

The proposed change is not legislation passed by Congress. It is a regulatory action being developed within the executive branch, initiated by White House officials and advanced through the Social Security Administration as part of the administration’s broader policy agenda.

The change would undo a long-standing rule that recognizes these families as already struggling financially. Instead, it would treat living with family as if the person is getting extra help—basically counting a place to live as income—even when no money is being exchanged, which could reduce their monthly benefits.

The impact in Los Angeles County could be massive—and immediate.

Federal data show approximately 349,000 residents in the county receive Supplemental Security Income, a program that provides monthly payments to people with severe disabilities and low-income seniors. Of those, roughly 285,000 are disabled individuals under age 65, while about 64,000 are elderly recipients. Data is based on Social Security Administration county-level statistics.

Applied locally, that translates to roughly 50,000 to 70,000 people in Los Angeles County who could see their benefits reduced.

For many, the cuts would be severe.

The maximum SSI benefit is about $994 per month. Under existing rules governing “in-kind support,” recipients who are deemed to be receiving housing assistance can lose up to a staggering one-third of that amount—roughly $300 per month, or about $3,600 annually.

A significant number of recipients rely on both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income to get by.

In Los Angeles County, an estimated 80,000 to 100,000 residents fall into this category, receiving smaller Social Security checks that are supplemented by SSI to cover basic living expenses. For these individuals, SSI is not extra income—it is the difference between scraping by and falling short. Any reduction in SSI benefits would directly cut into their total monthly income, leaving some with only a few hundred dollars to cover rent, food, and essentials in one of the most expensive regions in the country.

The proposed rule would expand that reduction to far more households, including those already deemed poor enough to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps.

In a county where high housing costs force many families to live together, the consequences could be immediate. Multigenerational households are common across Southeast Los Angeles County, where rent and home prices have made independent living out of reach for many disabled adults and seniors.

The policy also raises a fundamental contradiction: a household can be poor enough to qualify for food assistance, yet still be treated as financially supporting a disabled family member when calculating SSI benefits.

Advocates argue the change could backfire financially. While cutting a few hundred dollars a month might reduce federal spending in the short term, it could push vulnerable residents into institutional care, which costs significantly more per day.

Economists have long found that safety-net dollars like SSI don’t just support recipients—they ripple through the broader economy. Research shows that every $1 in benefits typically generates about $1.50 to $1.90 in economic activity, as recipients immediately spend the money on rent, groceries, transportation, and basic services in their communities.

In Los Angeles County, where roughly $295 million in SSI payments flow each month, that translates into hundreds of millions more circulating through local businesses. Any reduction in those payments doesn’t just hit vulnerable households—it pulls spending power out of local economies that depend on it.

Before the rule can take effect, it must go through a federal public comment process. Once published in the Federal Register, the proposal will be open for feedback from the public, advocacy groups, and local governments, typically for 30 to 60 days. During that time, anyone can submit comments through Regulations.gov, outlining support, concerns, or potential impacts. Federal officials at the Social Security Administration are required to review those responses before finalizing the rule, and significant public opposition can lead to changes—or even halt the proposal altogether.

For now, families across Los Angeles County—many already stretched thin—are watching closely as a policy shift in Washington threatens to take a substantial bite out of the only steady income some of their most vulnerable members receive.

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