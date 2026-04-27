Stater Bros., Shoes That Fit Launch Fundraiser to Provide New Sneakers for Local Kids

April 27, 2026

By Brian Hews, [email protected]



SAN BERNARDINO — Stater Bros. Charities has partnered with the national nonprofit Shoes That Fit to help provide children across Southern California with brand-new, properly fitting sneakers, launching a regional fundraising campaign aimed at improving both student confidence and classroom participation.



The campaign comes as many families continue to struggle with basic necessities, including properly fitting footwear for growing children. Worn or ill-fitting shoes can affect not only comfort, but also a child’s ability to fully participate in school, sports, and daily activities.



“At Shoes That Fit, we believe every child deserves the chance to move forward with confidence,” said Amy Fass, CEO/Executive Director of Shoes That Fit. “A new pair of properly fitting, brand-name athletic shoes doesn’t just protect growing feet; it helps children participate in organized sports and recess, stay active and healthy, and walk into school feeling proud instead of self-conscious. We are so grateful for this partnership with Stater Bros. Charities to ensure that children in Southern California have what they need to learn, play and thrive.”



Stater Bros. Charities Chairman and President Nancy Negrette emphasized that the impact goes beyond physical comfort.

“Shoes do more than just enable kids to run and play outside comfortably,” Negrette said. “High-quality, name-brand shoes also help provide children with dignity and self-esteem to help them succeed in school and thrive in life.”



The in-store fundraising campaign begins Wednesday, April 29 and runs through Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, 2026. Customers can donate at checkout at any Stater Bros. Market location, with all proceeds going toward purchasing new sneakers for children in need.



Donations can also be made online at http://staterbros.com/shoesthatfit or by texting NEWSHOES to 41444.

According to the nonprofit, educators have reported measurable benefits when students receive properly fitting shoes, including improved behavior, increased participation, higher self-esteem, and greater physical activity.

The program aims to ensure that children can “walk, run, hop, skip, and jump” without the barriers that come from inadequate footwear—something organizers say is a small investment with long-term impact.

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